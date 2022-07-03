Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 5,495 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

