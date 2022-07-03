Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 512 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,507. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

