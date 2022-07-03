Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 4.9% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 221,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. 3,818,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.