Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 87,734,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,544,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

