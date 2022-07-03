Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,241.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,334 shares of company stock worth $223,515. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

