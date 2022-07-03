State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $75.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

