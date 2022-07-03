State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $75.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.
Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $104.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
