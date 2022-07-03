Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Short Interest Up 40.4% in June

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 50,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,397,662 shares in the company, valued at $44,143,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $642.90 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Stagwell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.