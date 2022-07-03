SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Update

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 726,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 134,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

