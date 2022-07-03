Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $392,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.1389 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

