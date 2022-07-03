Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Springwater Special Situations has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 189,625 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 839,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at $7,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

