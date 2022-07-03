Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Lowered to GBX 237 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 347 ($4.26) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

LON SPI opened at GBX 234.50 ($2.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The company has a market cap of £940.84 million and a PE ratio of -97.71. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.15).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

