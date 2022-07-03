Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in June

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.73. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,670. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

