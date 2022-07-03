SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

