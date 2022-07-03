SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Holdings Lessened by First Quadrant LLC CA

First Quadrant LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Quadrant LLC CA owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $44.69 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27.

