SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Trimmed by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $310.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

