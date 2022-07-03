SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stock Holdings Increased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,370 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 15.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $122,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4,763.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 403,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 395,007 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,879,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

