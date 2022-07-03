Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $205,400.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $205,400.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00167167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00710814 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00085094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016344 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 110,216,602 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

