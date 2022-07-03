SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $428.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $47,266.67 and approximately $428.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00167167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00710814 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00085094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016344 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.