Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.5 days.

Shares of SMFTF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

