Smartshare Market Capitalization Tops $106,621.73 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Smartshare has a market cap of $106,621.73 and approximately $332.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058774 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

