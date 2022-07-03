Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.5% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $19.18. 449,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.16.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

