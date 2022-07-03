Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 89.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 328,934 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Slam has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

