Skrumble Network (SKM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,818.00

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $413,995.44 and $27,818.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

