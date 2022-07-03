SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 383 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

