SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $864,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,398 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $20.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

