SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after buying an additional 5,128,374 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

