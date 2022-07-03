SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 24,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.