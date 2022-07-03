Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simply has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
About Simply (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply (SIMP)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.