Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SPGS remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.