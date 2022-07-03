Simmons Bank Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.06 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

