Simmons Bank Sells 1,726 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $548.27 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

