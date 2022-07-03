Simmons Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

