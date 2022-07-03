Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $258.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

