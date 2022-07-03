Simmons Bank Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.