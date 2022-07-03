Simmons Bank Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

