Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

