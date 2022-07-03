Simmons Bank Buys 1,746 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

CRM stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

