Showcase (SHO) Market Capitalization Achieves $37,911.44

Showcase (SHO) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $37,911.44 and approximately $1,050.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00154473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00832214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00083448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

