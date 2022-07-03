Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Increases By 40.9%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:WRAC remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.12.

Get Williams Rowland Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.