Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Grows By 49.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMAR stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.10. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.99.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
