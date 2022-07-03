Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Grows By 31.1%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 101,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,382. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

