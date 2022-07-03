Short Interest in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Decreases By 32.7%

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TMX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 469,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.74. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

