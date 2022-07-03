Short Interest in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rises By 44.3%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
