Short Interest in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rises By 44.3%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 87.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.