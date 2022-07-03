Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Drops By 41.4%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SONM stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
