Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Drops By 41.4%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SONM stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonim Technologies stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sonim Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.