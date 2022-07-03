Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Rises By 51.2%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Razor Energy (RZREF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.