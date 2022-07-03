Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Rises By 51.2%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

