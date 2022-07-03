Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Drops By 26.8%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of PMO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 72,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.