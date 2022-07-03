Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Expands By 57.6%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 487,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 127,248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 49.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

