Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Expands By 57.6%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.