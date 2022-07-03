Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Expands By 55.6%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGRY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 990 ($12.15) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.74) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,053.33.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY remained flat at $$23.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

