Short Interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Decreases By 31.7%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 592,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 39,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $199,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 194,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

