Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Drops By 49.8%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Melexis stock remained flat at $$106.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. Melexis has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Melexis from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Melexis from €100.00 ($106.38) to €80.00 ($85.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Melexis from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

